First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Community posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

