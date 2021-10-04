First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Community posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Community by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $22.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.
First Community Company Profile
First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.
Read More: Green Investing
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.