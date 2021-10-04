First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.13% of First Financial worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THFF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,322,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,520,000 after buying an additional 119,984 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 131.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial by 1,449.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of THFF opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

