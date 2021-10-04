First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 777.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Horizon by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 24.9% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

