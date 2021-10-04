First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Bank of America downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.35.

Shares of FM opened at C$23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.26 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

