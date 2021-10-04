First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAM. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 60,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 130,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 82,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,092. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.