First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Up 81.5% in September

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the August 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,911,000 after acquiring an additional 157,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 108,725 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 147,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 25.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 76,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 74,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.71. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $45.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

