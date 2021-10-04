First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 118.5% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $55.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after buying an additional 194,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 502.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 62,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

