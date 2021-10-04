First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Up 72.2% in September

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $53.55 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

