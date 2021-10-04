Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $206.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.86.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $167.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.05. Five9 has a one year low of $128.01 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,074,613 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 838,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,156,000 after purchasing an additional 564,303 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 438,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after purchasing an additional 334,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

