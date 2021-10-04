FlypMe Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $740,892.92 and approximately $1,519.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.09 or 0.08760090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00054663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.48 or 0.00283693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.