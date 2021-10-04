Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) & Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Critical Review

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.1% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fortress Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Fortress Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 22.40 -$129.72 million ($3.38) -8.23 Fortress Biotech $45.60 million 6.87 -$46.53 million ($0.65) -4.77

Fortress Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Fortress Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -455.50% -79.03% -58.62% Fortress Biotech -63.05% -15.34% -9.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Zealand Pharma A/S and Fortress Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortress Biotech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Zealand Pharma A/S currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.16%. Fortress Biotech has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 253.70%. Given Fortress Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fortress Biotech is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Fortress Biotech beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend. The company was founded on June 28, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

