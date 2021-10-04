FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Raised to Buy at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.87.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

