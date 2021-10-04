FOX’s (FOXA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FOX will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 51.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 17.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,399,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 639,630 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 355.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FOX by 68.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 204,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 83,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in FOX by 65.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

