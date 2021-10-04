Friendz (FDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $592,077.50

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 39% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $592,077.50 and $110,905.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,336.58 or 0.08807824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00284953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00114652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

