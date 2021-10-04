Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 14.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 148,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDEC opened at $30.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

