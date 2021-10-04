Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 394 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 394 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $611.00 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $662.18 and a 200 day moving average of $620.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

