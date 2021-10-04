Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 394 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 394 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 270.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $611.00 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.16 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $662.18 and a 200 day moving average of $620.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.
In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total value of $647,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last three months. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.
MicroStrategy Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
