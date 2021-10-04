FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.28

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 2466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $617,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $2,420,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $46,938,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $946,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.