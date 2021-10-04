Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $84.80 and last traded at $85.07. Approximately 44,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,537,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BOCOM International raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Futu by 266.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Futu in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

