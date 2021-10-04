FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

