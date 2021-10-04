FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vipshop in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Vipshop stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

