FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tele2 AB (publ) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tele2 AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%.

TLTZY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

