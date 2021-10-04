Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

GAU stock opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.31. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16. The company has a current ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

