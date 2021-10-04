Gems One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,220.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $507,929.70 and $2,220.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gems has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.99 or 0.08940691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00292800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

