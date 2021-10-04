Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $404.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.29. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

