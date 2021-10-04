GenesisX (XGS) Price Up 14.6% This Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. GenesisX has a market cap of $64,797.22 and approximately $111.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,953,170 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

