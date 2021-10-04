GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $36.80. 51,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $38.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 166.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,819,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,976 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $101,113,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after buying an additional 2,567,764 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 764,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.