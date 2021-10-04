Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $24.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBNXF. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 1.60%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

