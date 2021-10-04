Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) to post sales of $693.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $684.00 million and the highest is $703.60 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $602.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

NYSE GIL opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $40.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 123.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 193,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 347.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 230,132 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 206.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

