Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

GJNSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 568. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

