Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the August 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLNCY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

GLNCY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 290,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,237. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

