Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.
