Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 322,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

