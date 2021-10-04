Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Short Interest Down 52.9% in September

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $517,000.

GLSPU traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.17. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,390. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16. Global SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

