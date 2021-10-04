GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $636,902.23 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 55% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $636,902.23 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,956.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.86 or 0.07066533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00353392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.05 or 0.01174079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00110497 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.65 or 0.00533082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.93 or 0.00456510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00300119 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

