Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $3.89 on Monday, hitting $741.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $771.21 and its 200 day moving average is $710.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $830.71.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

