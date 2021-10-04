Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,966 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 757,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,479,164. The firm has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

