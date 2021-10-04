Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after purchasing an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,170,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.52. 288,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.