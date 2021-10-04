Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Boston Partners bought a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after buying an additional 318,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

NYSE PII traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,390. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.