Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,586. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $83.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

