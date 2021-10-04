Gold Poker Trading 80.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 65.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded up 80.9% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Gold Poker has a market cap of $25,024.47 and approximately $70,025.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00064853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00101696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00140377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,668.37 or 1.00097111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.18 or 0.07005518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

