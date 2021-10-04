Golden State Equity Partners Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $63.01. 86,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

