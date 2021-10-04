Golden State Equity Partners Has $923,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $42,815,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Visa by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 83,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Visa by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 44,444 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

V traded down $9.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.33. 373,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.00. The company has a market cap of $431.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,007 shares of company stock worth $22,784,202 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

