Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after buying an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after buying an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after buying an additional 1,685,664 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,090,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,072,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,495,000 after buying an additional 1,276,479 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 219,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,603. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $415.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

