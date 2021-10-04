Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 1,023 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,425,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,646,000 after acquiring an additional 347,552 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $181,834,000 after acquiring an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.23.

Shares of FB stock traded down $17.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $325.56. 583,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,471,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.85. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $917.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

