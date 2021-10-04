Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 105,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 91,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,992. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.