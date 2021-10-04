GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of GP Strategies worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GP Strategies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GP Strategies by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPX shares. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GP Strategies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $20.71 on Monday. GP Strategies Co. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $363.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

