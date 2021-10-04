Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of GTBAF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.89.
Great Bear Resources Company Profile
