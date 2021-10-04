Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GTBAF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,351. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.89.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

