Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,075,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,799,000 after buying an additional 109,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $72,181.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,877 shares of company stock worth $3,900,284. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of SAIL opened at $43.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

