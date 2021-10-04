Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.66 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $248,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $140.34 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.77 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 140.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

