Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of SPX FLOW worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

FLOW stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.